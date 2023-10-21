Top track

Justine Perry - Neptune

Boicot Opening 2023

The Garage Club
Sat, 21 Oct, 11:45 pm
DJBarcelona
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

The most insane techno party in Barcelona is coming for a new season! This time Kanding Ray alongside Justine Perry, Rabent and Blaark B2B Stereophonic Machine will be the guests to open de season and for giving us an amazing night of pure techno with the Read more

Organizado por Musitech S.L..

Lineup

Kangding Ray, Justine Perry, Rabent

Venue

The Garage Club

Passatge Can Polític, 13, 08907 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

