DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sei prontǝ a vivere una notte da telenovela? Se ami le storie d'amore appassionate, i colpi di scena mozzafiato e i personaggi indimenticabili, non puoi perderti il party di Latte ispirato alle telenovelas! Vieni a divertirti con noi in un'atmosfera da soa
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.