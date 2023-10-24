Top track

Here to Stay

Ian Hooper - Here To Stay Tour

Werk 2
Tue, 24 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLeipzig
€29.07

Here to Stay
About

Als Frontmann von Mighty Oaks hat Ian Hooper die deutschen Charts erobert, er hat beste Kritiken für die wunderschön melancholische Tiefe seines Songwritings geerntet und die größten Bühnen von Lollapalooza bis Rock am Ring bespielt. Im Mai 2023 wird er au Read more

Präsentiert von Bernd Aust Kulturmanagement GmbH.
Lineup

Ian Hooper

Venue

Werk 2

Kochstraße 132, 04277 Leipzig, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

