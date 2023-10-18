Top track

Treeboy & Arc + Bo Gritz + bloody/bath

MOTH Club
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:30 pm
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Treeboy & Arc are a sonic example of "the whole is greater than the sum of its parts", with each member working to serve the song - interlocking guitar melodies are propped up by sturdy, yet intricate rhythms. The band pits pop songs against avant-garde

Presented by Bad Vibrations

bloody/bath, Bo Gritz, TREEBOY & ARC

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

