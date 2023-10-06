Top track

This Is The Kit + Blumi

Trabendo
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€25.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dans le monde trépidant et mi-apocalyptique d'aujourd'hui, parler de temps peut sembler une perte de temps. Pourquoi s'attarder sur le passé alors que nous pourrions simplement vivre dans le présent, car l'avenir ne cesse de nous rappeler à quel point il s Read more

Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

This Is The Kit, Blumi

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open7:30 pm

