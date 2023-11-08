Top track

Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2023 présente Weyes Blood + Ichiko Aoba + Vagabon

Salle Pleyel
Wed, 8 Nov, 8:00 pm
From €50.49

About

Pitchfork Music Festival présente : Weyes Blood, Ichiko Aoba et Vagabon en concert le 8 novembre 2023 à La Salle Pleyel

Transcendante et parfois mélancolique, la folk-pop de Weyes Blood (alias Natalie Mering) explore tout ce qui nous pousse, nous divise e Read more

Présenté par Pitchfork Festival France.

Lineup

Weyes Blood, Ichiko Aoba, Vagabon

Venue

Salle Pleyel

252 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris, France
