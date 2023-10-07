Top track

Ecstasy - Mixed

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pastel

Zanzibar
Sat, 7 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ecstasy - Mixed
Got a code?

About

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

cruush, Pastel

Venue

Zanzibar

43 Seel St, Liverpool L1 4AZ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.