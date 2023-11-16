DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

An Evening With Mating Ritual, Loviet, Maxim Ludwig

Zebulon
Thu, 16 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Mating Ritual, Loviet, Maxim Ludwig

You're invited to spend "An Evening With Mating Ritual", featuring the brothers first full band show in 2 years, plus solo sets from both Ryan Ritual and Suede James. With special guest Loviet

Mating Ritual is an indep Read more

Presented by Zebulon.

Lineup

Loviet , Mating Ritual , Maxim Ludwig

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.