(Talk) Impulsion : Pauline Duarte

La Place
Wed, 18 Oct, 8:00 pm
TalkParis
From €3The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Pauline Duarte dirige Epic Records, un des labels historiques de Sony Music France. Après 9 ans chez Columbia/Sony Music France et un passage chez Believe Digital, Pauline Duarte est arrivée en 2013 chez Def Jam/Universal Music France, avant de revenir che

Présenté par La Place.

Venue

La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

