Top track

Adiós Amores - Luna Plateada

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Adiós Amores

El Sol
Sat, 11 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Adiós Amores - Luna Plateada
Got a code?

About

Iman Amar y Ana Valladares, con la ayuda de Guille Briales, dan forma a Adiós Amores, el secreto mejor guardado -hasta ahora- del pop nacional.

Desde finales de 2019 llevan asombrando a quien las escucha. Grabando siempre en el estudio La Mina, con Raúl Read more

Organizado por All Nighters.

Lineup

Adiós Amores

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.