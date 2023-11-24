Top track

Benediction - Artefacted / Spit Forth

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

BEYOND THE GRAVE FESTIVAL - WEEKEND

The Underworld
Fri, 24 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£57.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Benediction - Artefacted / Spit Forth
Got a code?

About

Beyond the Grave Festival returns bigger and better than ever! Bringing you extreme metal across two stages in the heart of London this November.

This ticket grants entry to both The Underworld and The Black Heart on Saturday 25th November, plus the pre-s Read more

Presented by Beyond The Grave Promotions

Lineup

5
Anakim, Devastator, Seprevation and 5 more

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs