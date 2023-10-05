Top track

Calum Ingram - Demon Eyes

Calum Ingram & his Band

Hot Box
Thu, 5 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Black Frog presents Calum Ingram & his Band for their debut Show at Hot Box. Calum has played the cello from age nine and never looked back. He's developed a unique approach to the cello inter-twin-ing his strings. He draws influences from Peter Gabriel, J

Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
Lineup

Calum Ingram

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

