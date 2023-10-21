Top track

Alone Again Or

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Calexico - Feast of Wire 20th Anniversary tour + Brian Lopez

Trabendo
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€37.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Alone Again Or
Got a code?

About

Au début de l'année 2003, Calexico a sorti son album phare "Feast of Wire", l'album qui a véritablement marqué la percée critique et commerciale du duo. À partir du mois de juin, le groupe donnera une série de concerts en tête d'affiche tout au long de l'a Read more

Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

Calexico, Brian Lopez

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.