Patricia Kopatchinskaja & Friends: Pierrot Lunaire

Purcell Room
Sun, 3 Dec, 5:30 pm
The multi-talented violinist turns vocalist in the role of the moonstruck clown at the heart of Schoenberg’s expressionist masterpiece.

Pierrot Lunaire is a work that defies classification. Sometimes it’s described as a cabaret, while The Times called it...

Presented by Southbank Centre.

Patricia Kopatchinskaja

Purcell Room

Belvedere Rd, South Bank, London SE1 8XX, UK
Doors open5:30 pm

