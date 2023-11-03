Top track

Steve Gunn + Brigid Mae Power

St Pancras Old Church
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:30 pm
£16.30

STEVE GUNN is a New York-based guitarist and songwriter. With a career spanning nearly fifteen years, Steve has produced volumes of critically acclaimed solo, duo, and ensemble recordings on labels such as Matador Records, Three Lobed Recordings, Paradise Read more

Presented by Upset The Rhythm.
Steve Gunn, Brigid Mae Power

St Pancras Old Church

Pancras Road, London NW1 1UL
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

