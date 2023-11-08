Top track

INDIA

Lancey Foux

Roundhouse
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
From £34.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Lancey connects because of unapologetic honesty and a commitment to being no one else but Lancey and he's all set to hit the Roundhouse stage with his electrifying back2datrap Tour, marking an exclusive and much-anticipated performance in London.

Presented by Metropolis & Cloud X.

Lancey Foux

Roundhouse

Roundhouse, Chalk Farm Rd, London NW1 8EH
Doors open7:00 pm
