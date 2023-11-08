Top track

Crying Clown

The Wytches + Guest

Petit Bain
Wed, 8 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Jouer du grunge avec des guitares surf dopées au doom metal, il fallait y songer.

Et force est d’avouer que le mélange concocté par ce trio de qui est devenu un quatuor fonctionne carrément bien.

Autant dire qu’on devrait en prendre plein les esgourdes e Read more

Présenté par Petit Bain.

Lineup

The Wytches

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

