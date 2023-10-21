Top track

Trees

Föllakzoid + Guest

Petit Bain
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Domingæ est une musicienne et cinéaste chilienne vivant à Mexico ; elle a fondé son groupe Föllakzoid en 2007 et depuis lors, elle a tourné et sorti certaines des musiques les plus hallucinantes sur le célèbre label Sacred Bones Records.

Présenté par Petit Bain.

Lineup

Föllakzoid

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

