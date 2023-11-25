Top track

Dance 4 Sorrow

Francis Lung

Le Hasard Ludique
Sat, 25 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
About

L'auteur-compositeur-interprète mancunien Francis Lung revient avec son dernier EP "Short Stories", sa première sortie depuis son album "Miracle" de 2021, un tour de force mélodique comme en témoigne le single Bad Hair Day de Francis, classé sur la liste d...

Présenté par Super!.
Lineup

Francis Lung

Venue

Le Hasard Ludique

128 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

