DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Import Export

Häkken
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€15.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Import Export, das ist Dialog, Transfer, Kontrast. Das sind Einsen und Nullen, Graustufen und Schockfarben, Slowmotion und Zeitraffer, Josi Miller und Stefan Heinrich. Der haptisch-lineare, von Großstadt-Appeal durchzogene Sound des Producer-Duos bewegt si Read more

Präsentiert von OHA! Music.

Lineup

Anoki, Import Export

Venue

Häkken

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

