Venom Inc / Satan / Ringworm / 72 Legions

Cobra Lounge
Sat, 30 Sept, 6:00 pm
From $43.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Riot Fest presents...

Venom Inc. "Better to Reign in Hell Tour PT 2"
w/ Satan, Ringworm, and 72 Legions

VIP add on available! Includes Early Entry, Sound Check, Photo Op, and Autograph. **PLEASE NOTE** VIP Add-On Does NOT INCLUDE A TICKET TO THE Read more

No Covid-19 entry requirements

72 Legions, Ringworm, Satan and 1 more

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

