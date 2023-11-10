DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ostzonensuppenwürfelmachenkrebs Tour 2023

Béi Chéz Heinz
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsHannover
€19.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

„Leichte Teile, Kleiner Rock“ Tour

1989 sieht Dirq Niemann die Hamburger Band Ostzonensuppenwürfelmachenkrebs in Detmold. Er beschließt, Tourveranstalter zu werden und geht nach Berlin. Im Herbst 2018 erreicht OZSWMK eine Nachricht von nämlichem Booker: o Read more

Präsentiert von Béi Chéz Heinz e.V. Veranstaltungszentrum.

Lineup

Ostzonensuppenwürfelmachenkrebs

Venue

Béi Chéz Heinz

Liepmannstraße 7b, 30453 Hannover, Deutschland
Doors open7:00 pm

