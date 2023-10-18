Top track

The Parasocials - Deadzone

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Parasocials w/ Magnolia & Alexandra Leaving

Strongroom Bar
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Parasocials - Deadzone
Got a code?

About

Gotobeat is to team up with Strongroom to welcome an exceptional lineup on Wednesday, October 18th.

THE PARASOCIALS – It was whispered in the finest scents of the Deptford muck; The Parasocials   An unholy union made up of:   Tomer Krail George Calne Jone Read more

Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

Alexandra Leaving, Magnolia, The Parasocials

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.