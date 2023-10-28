Top track

Guaynaa - Chicharrón

Rosa Perreo Halloween

The Meadows
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rosa Perreo (21+)

The event theme will be revealed in early September.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by reggaetonLABS.

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

