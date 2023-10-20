Top track

Black Loops - Suki

Satellite: Black Loops & Manolo Afterparty

Jolene Sound Room Miami
Fri, 20 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
About

Riccardo aka Black Loops has built himself a solid reputation as one of House music's most creative and progressive producers. Recognizing his momentum and high-quality releases, Traxsource named Black Loops #1 Deep House Artist of 2017.

Presented by Link Miami Rebels
Lineup

Black Loops, Manolo

Venue

Jolene Sound Room Miami

200 East Flagler Street, Miami, Florida 33131, United States
Doors open10:00 pm
200 capacity

