DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Silent Disco

Justines
Sat, 4 Nov, 9:00 pm
PartyMargate
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

2 DJs go at it head to head selecting major tunes to make you dance / scream / shout....

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Justine’s.

Venue

Justines

1-2 Marine Gardens, Margate, Margate, CT9 1UH, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.