Top track

Little Queenie

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SadGirl w/ Sleepy Pearls

Soda Bar
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$24.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Little Queenie
Got a code?

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

The genesis of any given rock n’ roll band is often shrouded in myth. When does a band actually begin? Is it the first practice? The first song written together?

SadGirl was born into the world whe...

Presented by Soda Bar.

Lineup

SadGirl

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.