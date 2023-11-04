Top track

These Things Will Come To Be

DJ Seinfeld

KOKO
Sat, 4 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £32.92

Event information

I played an amazing live show at Koko in 2022, and loved the venue so much that I’ve been waiting for the chance to come back and DJ there - very excited to say that will be 04 November.

See u on the dance floor.

With luv,

Armand

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by KOKO.

Lineup

DJ Seinfeld

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Doors open10:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

