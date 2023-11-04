DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
I played an amazing live show at Koko in 2022, and loved the venue so much that I’ve been waiting for the chance to come back and DJ there - very excited to say that will be 04 November.
See u on the dance floor.
With luv,
Armand
This is an 18+ event.
