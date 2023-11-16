Top track

Duff Thompson, Steph Green, Night Shop

Gold-Diggers
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
$13.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Duff Thompson is a songwriter, musician, and producer whose music is a swampy blend of folk, pop, and garage rock. As a songwriter, he has a rare ability to distill emotional complexity into simple, sincere songs that instantly hit the listener on a viscer...

Presented by Gold-Diggers.

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

