Top track

Bad Summer

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Spector

Mama Roux's
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
£16.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bad Summer
Got a code?

About

This is a 14+ event (under 16's must be accompanied by an adult)

Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

Spector, Brògeal

Venue

Mama Roux's

Lower Trinity Street, Birmingham, B9 4AG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.