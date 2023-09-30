DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

'Nusha Invites' Marika Rossa, Nusha

Egg
Sat, 30 Sept, 11:00 pm
Egg LDN Pres: 'Nusha Invites' Marika Rossa, Nusha.

This is an 18+ event.

Nusha, Marika Rossa

Egg

200 York Way, London N7 9AX
Doors open11:00 pm
900 capacity

