Blue Hawaii

Marble Bar
12 Oct - 13 Oct
GigsDetroit
$21.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Electro-pop duo Blue Hawaii are coming together once again for another magical run of performances, and this time they’re hitting Detroit at The Marble Bar on Thursday, October 12!!

Based in Montreal and Berlin, Raphaelle Standell and Agor "DJ Kirby" Cowa Read more

Presented by MeanRed.

Lineup

Blue Hawaii

Venue

Marble Bar

1501 Holden St, Detroit, MI 48208, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

