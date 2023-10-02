Top track

Cleaners from Venus - Ilya Kuryakin Looked At Me

Martin Newell (Cleaners from Venus)

St Pancras Old Church
Mon, 2 Oct, 7:30 pm
£18.50

MARTIN NEWELL (Cleaners from Venus) has at last agreed to perform some of his songs in that London. He'll be doing two sets on a guitar and a piano - and talking. You should immediately drop anything else you were considering doing and endeavour to attend. Read more

Presented by Upset The Rhythm.

St Pancras Old Church

Pancras Road, London NW1 1UL
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

