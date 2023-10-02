DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
MARTIN NEWELL (Cleaners from Venus) has at last agreed to perform some of his songs in that London. He'll be doing two sets on a guitar and a piano - and talking. You should immediately drop anything else you were considering doing and endeavour to attend.
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.