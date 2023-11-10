Top track

Runnner and Sun June

The Blue Room
Fri, 10 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNashville
$25.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This Event is General Admission - Standing Room Only

Runnner:

For the last five years, Los Angeles-based musician Noah Weinman has been Runnner, and for much of those five years, Runnner has been working. Working on his 2021 collection album, Always Repe Read more

Presented by Third Man Events.

Lineup

Greg Freeman, Sun June, Runner

Venue

The Blue Room

623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

