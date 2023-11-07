Top track

Lost Girls - Forgiven (Demo Version)

Lost Girls

Corsica Studios
Tue, 7 Nov, 7:30 pm
£16.50

About

Norwegian duo Lost Girls, made up of artist and writer Jenny Hval and multi-instrumentalist Håvard Volden, have a creative relationship extending over more than ten years. Volden has been playing regularly in Hval’s live band for more than a decade, and th Read more

Presented by Bird On The Wire.

Lineup

Lost Girls

Venue

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

