Top track

2:00 AM

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Los Shadows w/ Twin Seas, Jesus Guerrero (of Ramona)

Soda Bar
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$22.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

2:00 AM
Got a code?

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

Los Shadows were founded in San Diego, CA in 2015 by friends Andy Saldana and Pepe Gonzales. Building from a foundational 4 piece Indie Rock band, Los Shadows self-released LPs ‘Miami’ in 2017 and ‘ Read more

Presented by Soda Bar.

Lineup

Los Shadows, Twin Seas, Jesús Guerrero

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.