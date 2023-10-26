DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NOT.GREENDAY, The Dares

Continental Room
Thu, 26 Oct, 8:00 pm
$18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Performing "dookie" in its entirety at all 2023 headline shows along with hits and deep cuts from every era of Green Day's iconic catalog that spans over four decades, NOT.GREENDAY delivers a high energy 90+ min set of pure nostalgia.

Presented by The Continental Room.

Lineup

The Dares

Venue

Continental Room

115 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

