Ibiza Anthems Brunch Halloween Party

Q Shoreditch
Sat, 28 Oct, 12:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £18.95

About

Ibiza Anthems Brunch are back for a special Halloween day party! After party news to be announced!

Rewinding back to the White Isle's golden era, expect a carefree vive and to hear a timeless Ibiza classics sound track from some of the Islands most celebr Read more

Lineup

Brandon Block, Alex P

Venue

Q Shoreditch

55-61 Tabernacle St, London EC2A 4AA, UK
Doors open12:00 pm

