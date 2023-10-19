Top track

Cuco - Lover Is a Day

Satellite: Cuco - III Points Preparty

Miami Beach Bandshell
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsMiami
Event information

Cuco debuts in Miami to kick off the III Points 2023 Satellite Party Series on Thursday, October 18th at the iconic Miami Beach Bandshell. Join us as Cuco brings The Hitchhiker Tour to our open-air amphitheater in the heart of the city’s North Beach neighb Read more

Presented by III Points
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Cuco, Nick León

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

