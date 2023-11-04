Top track

Com Truise - VHS Sex

Com Truise (DJ Set)

Big Pink
Sat, 4 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

There was no way we could miss the chance to have Com Truise for a night in Detroit while he’s on his country-wide tour! Join us for a ride on his technicolor synth-wave vibes at Big Pink Friday, November 4th!! Like the Ghostly label artist’s sci-fi-inspir Read more

Presented by MeanRed.

Lineup

Com Truise

Venue

Big Pink

6440 Wight Street, Detroit, Michigan 48207, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

