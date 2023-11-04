DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
There was no way we could miss the chance to have Com Truise for a night in Detroit while he’s on his country-wide tour! Join us for a ride on his technicolor synth-wave vibes at Big Pink Friday, November 4th!! Like the Ghostly label artist’s sci-fi-inspir
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.