Marco Mendoza

The Black Heart
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
London
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Viva La Rock was big, bad, and beautiful. It reflected the larger-than-life personality of its creator Marco Mendoza both on and off stage. With a ‘New Direction’, the following album, that sentiment was re-enforced!

The Los Angeles native who has a proud

Proudly presented by Born Again Concerts.

Lineup

Silent Thieves, Marco Mendoza

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

