Roc Marciano

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 29 Sept, 7:00 pm
About

An MC and producer from New York City's tradition-rich Long Island, Roc Marciano is well-respected for his moody, claustrophobic beats and stream-of-consciousness, heavily stylized lyrics. Briefly affiliated with Flipmode Squad early in his career, he form Read more

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Roc Marciano, Goya Gumbani

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

