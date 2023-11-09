Top track

Decisive Pink - Dopamine

Melting Vinyl presents Decisive Pink + Milan

The Rose Hill
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Comprised of Angel Deradoorian (former member of art-pop iconoclasts Dirty Projectors) and Moscow-based art experimental pop songwriter Kate Shilonosova, AKA Kate NV, whose music represents a buoyant mash-up of influences ranging from ’80s J-pop, early ’90 Read more

Presented by Melting Vinyl.

Venue

The Rose Hill

Rose Hill Tavern, 70-71 Rose Hill Terrace, Brighton BN1 4JL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

