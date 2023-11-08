Top track

Pilgrim

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MESSA + MAGGOT HEART, Spirit in the Room

Zebulon
Wed, 8 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pilgrim
Got a code?

About

MESSA + MAGGOT HEART, Spirit in the Room

Two of the European rock scene's most hard working bands are joining forces for 18 co-headline live dates of the US this fall. Emerging from the Italian Doom Rock underground, MESSA's expansive and innovative sound Read more

Presented by Zebulon.

Lineup

Messa, Maggot Heart, Spirit in the Room

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.