Vertigo #5 Jimonière X Cmd+O : Greg + Cie Kaminari

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Sat, 18 Nov, 5:00 pm
GigsBordeaux
€7.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Après quatre éditions flamboyantes (avec notamment Kiddy Smile, Myd, Aleksandir, Calling Marian, Mark Blair et MCR-T), la Rock School Barbey s'associe pour la cinquième fois aux collectifs Bordelais La Jimonière et CMD+O.

Présenté par Rock School Barbey.

Greg

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Doors open5:00 pm

