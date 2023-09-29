Top track

Tim Key - Ant

Live at The Clapham Grand with Simon Amstell & Tim Key

The Clapham Grand
Fri, 29 Sept, 6:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From Free

About

September’s Live At The Clapham Grand will be headlined by "the undisputed king of the stand up confessional" (Evening Standard) Simon Amstell, award winning star of Never Mind The Buzzcocks and his own Netflix special.

Simon will be joined by the one and Read more

Presented by The Clapham Grand.

Lineup

3
Amy Gledhill, Priya Hall, Chloe Petts and 3 more

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK

Doors open6:00 pm
1250 capacity

