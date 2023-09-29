DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
September’s Live At The Clapham Grand will be headlined by "the undisputed king of the stand up confessional" (Evening Standard) Simon Amstell, award winning star of Never Mind The Buzzcocks and his own Netflix special.
Simon will be joined by the one and
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs