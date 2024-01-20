DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

KARMA POLICE – A TRIBUTE TO RADIOHEAD

The Underworld
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Delving deep into the back catalogue of the cult anthems that shaped a generation, Karma Police deliver authentic, note for note live renditions of Radiohead's most acclaimed and beloved songs. Covering the band's entire career, from 1993's "Pablo Honey" u...

Presented by The Underworld.

Karma Police

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
