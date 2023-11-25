Top track

Fleetwood Mac - The Chain

Fleetmac Wood presents Silver Storms Ball

HERE at Outernet
Sat, 25 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
From £17.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Not a tribute, but a rave and AV show that reworks the classic-rock sound of the Mac into a spectrum of electronic genres. Remixes of the hits and plenty of deep-cuts ready for the chiffon-filled dance floor. This is a tunnel-visioned, all-night journey.

Presented by Fleetmac Wood.

Lineup

FLEETMAC WOOD

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am

