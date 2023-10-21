Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Delicious Clam All-Dayer

Strongroom Bar
Sat, 21 Oct, 3:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Delicious Clam Alldayer - featuring:

Sister Wives

Self-Immolation Music

Big Break

Poledo

All Girls Arson Club

Champayne

Buzz Lightyear

All Ages until 9pm, 18+ after.

Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.

Lineup

Sister Wives, Big Break, Poledo and 2 more

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm
300 capacity

