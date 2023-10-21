Top track

Łaszewo

Songbyrd
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$21.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Live From Songbyrd

This is an all ages event

Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Łaszewo

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

